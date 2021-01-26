OASIS respite program offering safe socialization opportunities for those with dementia

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continuing to limit valuable socialization opportunities for those with dementia, as well as much-needed breaks for their caregivers, Causeway Caregivers is continuing to offer its OASIS respite program.
It's a weekly event offering camaraderie in a COVID safe fashion. Launched Oct. 15, the program is held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays at First Free Church of Onalaska.
Adults with early to moderate dementia, Alzheimer's or similar conditions are welcome to attend weekly or less frequently, with registration required by the Wednesday morning prior.
A donation of $10 per session is suggested, with financial assistance potentially available through the county Aging and Resource Disability Center.
“This was something inspired by those affected by dementia and it’s exciting to see it finally happen, despite current circumstances,” La Crosse County dementia care specialist Kelsey Flock told the Tribune when the program launched. “Caregivers are especially struggling during this time and to have an ‘oasis’ as we enter the winter months, where isolation will undoubtedly increase, comes at almost the perfect time.”
OASIS is designed to provide creative, therapeutic and engaging activities such as bean bag tosses, onsite bowling, games and movies. Nutritious snacks are provided. Safety measures are in place, including car-side screening for COVID symptoms, frequent sanitation and required masking by all staff, volunteers, and participants.
The majority of funding is being provided by the La Crosse Community Foundation, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and the Good Shepherd Trust Foundation.
The program is run by staff and volunteers who are trained in caregiver impacts, communication techniques and understanding dementia, and who have completed Dementia Live, an evidence-informed, high impact experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, to create a deeper understanding of those living with cognitive impairment and sensory change.
For more information on the OASIS program, to register, or to volunteer, visit oasisrespite.org or call 608-780-0471. For information on other programs offered by Causeway Caregivers, visit causewaycaregivers.org or call 608-775-9999.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.