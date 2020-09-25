OASIS weekly respite program for individuals with dementia launching next month

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Causeway Caregivers is launching the OASIS program next month, offering respite care once a week for individuals with dementia.

Beginning Oct. 15, the OASIS program will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays at First Free Church in Onalaska.

Open to adults with mild to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, brain-related impairments or dementia, the program is designed to offer an affordable and reliable reprieve for caregivers while providing participants with socialization and stimulation. The program may expand to twice weekly in 2021.

OASIS was formed in response to caregivers expressing desire for a trustworthy respite service and developed by Kelsey Flock, dementia-care specialist with the La Crosse County Aging & Disability Resource Center.

Local faith leaders helped round out a small committee to draft plans and write grants to bring the program to fruition despite the recent challenges of the coronavirus.

"This was something inspired by those affected by dementia and it’s exciting to see it finally happen, despite current circumstances," Flock says. "Caregivers are especially struggling during this time and to have an ‘oasis’ as we enter the winter months, where isolation will undoubtedly increase, comes at almost the perfect time."