OASIS weekly respite program for individuals with dementia launching next month

Causeway Caregivers is launching the OASIS program next month, offering respite care once a week for individuals with dementia.
Beginning Oct. 15, the OASIS program will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays at First Free Church in Onalaska.
Open to adults with mild to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, brain-related impairments or dementia, the program is designed to offer an affordable and reliable reprieve for caregivers while providing participants with socialization and stimulation. The program may expand to twice weekly in 2021.
OASIS was formed in response to caregivers expressing desire for a trustworthy respite service and developed by Kelsey Flock, dementia-care specialist with the La Crosse County Aging & Disability Resource Center.
Local faith leaders helped round out a small committee to draft plans and write grants to bring the program to fruition despite the recent challenges of the coronavirus.
"This was something inspired by those affected by dementia and it’s exciting to see it finally happen, despite current circumstances," Flock says. "Caregivers are especially struggling during this time and to have an ‘oasis’ as we enter the winter months, where isolation will undoubtedly increase, comes at almost the perfect time."
First Free Church of Onalaska is donating the space for OASIS, and food and therapeutic enrichment activities emphasizing the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs of all participants will be included. OASIS program staff will include a certified nursing assistant and program coordinator, in addition to volunteers and consultative support from the La Crosse County ADRC DCS.
Funding is being provided by the La Crosse Community Foundation, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and the Good Shepherd Trust Foundation. Volunteers are being sought and will be given training and resources prior to serving with the program.
To register a participant for the program, or to volunteer, call 608-785-0471 or visit www.oasisrespite.org.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
