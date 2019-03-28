Longtime La Crosse employee Jay Odegaard was named the city’s parks, recreation and forestry director Thursday by the city’s Board of Park Commissioners.
“It’s been a goal, and I know that I had some stiff competition, so I was happy to get there,” said Odegaard.
The former superintendent of parks and forestry got his first city paycheck back in 1997 as a seasonal employee.
“I was a freshman at UW-L and I kind of bopped around. I worked for a lot of different places, but I always kept involved here,” Odegaard said.
He starting off serving as a coach and umpire in the city’s different parks programs. He started full-time 11 years ago.
“I love the area. I grew up in the Coulee Region and I love the outdoors. Giving people an improved recreation experience is something that's always been in my blood, so to speak. I’ve always enjoyed taking people hunting or fishing and introducing them to it, and now I do it with my kids,” Odegaard said.
A hiring committee reviewed 21 applicants before settling on Odegaard, who will start at $104,000 per year.
The committee did a phenomenal job, said Mayor Tim Kabat.
“In just the short time as interim director and then with Jay’s history in the superintendent position, he’s exhibited just phenomenal professionalism and great, great creativity,” Kabat said.
There are times when the future of parks and recreation facilities stir up controversy and passion, and Kabat commended Odegaard’s ability to find a compromise.
“Jay has done just a great job of being that peace-maker at times and being a person who looks toward solutions,” Kabat said.
Kabat was confident that Odegaard would work well with the talented team in the parks department to keep alive the tradition of being good stewards of La Crosse’s natural resources.
“When you think about the pioneers and the names of folks who are well-known in La Crosse’s history, whether it’s the Pettibones or the Hixons or others, one of those incredible legacies is our parks system here,” Kabat said.
La Crosse’s dedication to its park system was one of the reasons Odegaard has kept involved, he said.
“It’s rewarding to me to see that type of enjoyment that people can get from doing whatever type of recreation it might be,” Odegaard said.
The selection will go to the La Crosse Common Council for confirmation April 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.