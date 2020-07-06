Officials "cautiously optimistic" with 28 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County since July 3

A combined 28 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in La Crosse County since July 3, the health department confirmed on Monday, bringing the new total of cases to 509.
The cases, which are lower than past weeks, increased by 12 new cases on Friday, July 3; seven on Saturday, July 4; three on Sunday, July 5; and six on Monday. The health department did not release updates during the holiday weekend.
"I'm cautiously optimistic," said La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski, who said she's hopeful the holiday weekend doesn't increase cases in upcoming weeks.
Just under half of the new cases are in individuals in their 20s, and the rest of the cases range from those in their teens to those 80 and older.
There are still no virus-related deaths in the county, though one individual is currently hospitalized.
Of La Crosse County's cases, 59% of them are still considered active, and 3.8% of all tests in the county have been positive to date.
In Wisconsin, 484 new cases of the disease were confirmed on Monday, which is also down from recent days, the state confirming its largest daily increase of 738 cases on Saturday.
There are now 32,061 total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 79% of those recovered. An additional 16 people were hospitalized with the disease, a total of 3,602, and deaths remain at 796, with no new casualties according to reports on Monday said.
Though new case numbers have declined in recent days, officials warned that letting up on safety precautions, and any spread that may have occurred during the Fourth of July weekend, could cause another spike.
"We hope that precautions were taken," during the holiday weekend, Rombalski said. "If they were not, and if COVID was spreading, then we will see cases over that."
"These actions we take now help us to have lower cases in one-two weeks," she added.
School in the fall
As the start of the school year creeps in, questions about how safe it will be to send kids to the classroom are mounting.
Rombalski said that health and education officials in the area have been working to create a plan for the fall using the state's guidelines, but that they are more concerned about universities.
"I do have concerns about that population, just because we've seen our biggest serge here has predominantly been in that age group and we need to be able to have really good plans in place, and they have to be multi-factored," she said.
Officials are specifically looking at how they can decrease spread in college students when they are off-campus, since restrictions and safety recommendations are harder to enforce.
"That's a tougher place to get to. A tougher way to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19," Rombalski said.
New developments
Local health officials also touched on new developments happening with the disease, including what a possible vaccine could look like at first and a pending announcement from the Center for Disease Control about the possibility of the disease being airborne.
Rombalski said that nationally, her department is receiving guidance that a vaccine will not be available until next year, but from state leaders there have been rumbles that a limited amount might be available in the fall.
She included that the vaccine could possibly be two separate shots, and that if limited at first, would go to those of highest risk, like the immunocompromised and elderly.
"The sooner a vaccine can come the less impact we will see," in trying to, "get us back more quickly to an actual normal state, not a COVID-normal state," Rombalski said.
Scientists across the country challenged the CDC and World Health Organization during the weekend to update its reporting on how the virus spreads, saying that there are studies that indicate it can be spread through aerosols, or can be limitedly airborne.
"What that means, in general terms, is that the spread is much easier and much more difficult to control than in the droplet form," Rombalski said, adding that it could also put a strain on resources like protective personal equipment.
More testing sites coming
The National Guard continues its efforts throughout the state to offer free testing sites for communities.
For La Crosse County, residents with symptoms can be tested Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Logan High School.
Rombalski said they have the capacity for 400 tests that day, and that the county is hoping to conduct two more testing sites before funding runs out in August.
Vernon County will also host a testing site on July 7 at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua.
"The numbers look really good today so far and over the weekend," Rombalski said. "We'll be able to really get on top of cases if they're not coming in so fast and furious."
