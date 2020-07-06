Officials "cautiously optimistic" with 28 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County since July 3

There are now 32,061 total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 79% of those recovered. An additional 16 people were hospitalized with the disease, a total of 3,602, and deaths remain at 796, with no new casualties according to reports on Monday said.

Though new case numbers have declined in recent days, officials warned that letting up on safety precautions, and any spread that may have occurred during the Fourth of July weekend, could cause another spike.

"We hope that precautions were taken," during the holiday weekend, Rombalski said. "If they were not, and if COVID was spreading, then we will see cases over that."

"These actions we take now help us to have lower cases in one-two weeks," she added.

School in the fall

As the start of the school year creeps in, questions about how safe it will be to send kids to the classroom are mounting.

Rombalski said that health and education officials in the area have been working to create a plan for the fall using the state's guidelines, but that they are more concerned about universities.