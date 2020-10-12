Officials feeling good about La Crosse 2021 budget as it increases slightly to $97.2 million

The rate was raised from $10.56 to $10.62, which, by way of “back-of-the-napkin figuring,” as one council member put it, is a difference of about $9 to $10 for the average $150,000 homeowner.

Members of the board, as well as the financial department, supported this move almost sweepingly, especially considering that it was recently revealed that there would be no changes in state-shared revenues for municipalities in the coming year, lending a little financial relief to cities.

“I honestly think we need to start taking these steps. I think that when we receive the income level that we were going to get from the state, I believe we have an opportunity here that I don’t think we should walk away from,” said council president Martin Gaul.

But the increase wasn’t fully supported, and some officials cautioned about increasing taxes as many people are facing job loss and poverty because of COVID-19.

“My only concern is, what is going to happen next year and the year after? It’s like, I’m worried about the people not being able to pay their taxes,” said council member Andrea Richmond. “I don’t think people can afford any more increases in their taxes.”