Officials feeling good about La Crosse 2021 budget as it increases slightly to $97.2 million

The city of La Crosse 2021 Operating Budget continues its way through the budget process, and officials have signaled they’re happy with what staff has outlined so far.
“Our departments and our staff have done a phenomenal job,” said Mayor Tim Kabat, saying they “have put together, I think just an excellent effort here that recognizes the services and the priorities that the council has established.”
“And is doing that in a way that we can afford it and does really work at the challenges that we have faced this year and into next year with COVID-19 and the loss of revenue,” he added.
Other officials at Monday’s Board of Estimates meeting, a group comprised of both the city’s Finance & Personnel and Executive Committees, praised the staff for working through the deficit the pandemic has created.
Several changes were made to the budget by the board on Monday, increasing it from $96.3 million to $97,193,839.
One change, proposed to handle the financial dent brought on by the pandemic, was to slightly increase the city’s mill rate, a rate used to calculate property taxes, to begin to replenish the reserve funds.
The rate was raised from $10.56 to $10.62, which, by way of “back-of-the-napkin figuring,” as one council member put it, is a difference of about $9 to $10 for the average $150,000 homeowner.
Members of the board, as well as the financial department, supported this move almost sweepingly, especially considering that it was recently revealed that there would be no changes in state-shared revenues for municipalities in the coming year, lending a little financial relief to cities.
“I honestly think we need to start taking these steps. I think that when we receive the income level that we were going to get from the state, I believe we have an opportunity here that I don’t think we should walk away from,” said council president Martin Gaul.
But the increase wasn’t fully supported, and some officials cautioned about increasing taxes as many people are facing job loss and poverty because of COVID-19.
“My only concern is, what is going to happen next year and the year after? It’s like, I’m worried about the people not being able to pay their taxes,” said council member Andrea Richmond. “I don’t think people can afford any more increases in their taxes.”
The mill rate is a figure that represents the amount per $1,000 of the assessed value of property in a municipality.
Despite this increase, the mill rate is still on a declining trend, and has continuously dropped from the $12.29 rate in 2017. The original budget calculated a roughy $25 increase for the average $150,000 homeowner.
Other changes that the board made include an additional $45,000 for floodplain relief projects, and adjustments made accounting for salary increases and clarification on state-shared revenues.
As the city looks ahead to budgets beyond 2021, the finance department said it needs to focus on different things to make sure it comes out stronger after the pandemic.
Key things to address include stopping using contingency funds for non-emergency items, bring its general fund balance back up to the required 20%, create a rainy day fund, establish levels for repair and management budgets, and understand that the city’s debt will only increase with upcoming major projects on the horizon.
With these recommendations from the Board of Estimates, the city’s budget will now go to a public hearing on Nov. 10, and an additional hearing scheduled on Nov. 11 if needed.
The final 2021 Operating Budget is then set to be adopted at the La Crosse Common Council Nov. 12 meeting.
