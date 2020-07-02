Officials respond to flyer threatening to call police on homeless community in Downtown La Crosse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local leaders denounced a series of flyers Thursday that were posted around downtown La Crosse that threatened to call the police on members of the homeless community and "suspicious looking people."

The note was signed by a group called the "La Crosse Watch Force," though the La Crosse Police Department has only identified one individual involved. It made threats to videotape and photograph all "suspicious activity" and "anything vagrant related" and turn it over to the police.

It also read "no homeless people allowed," telling those experiencing homelessness to "relocate" to a different part of the city, but noted at the end that it wouldn't report college students or parties.

"This will be the only way to stop calls to the police," the note threatened.

The note also cited Wisconsin state statute 947.01, a law that prohibits disorderly conduct, including things like violence, abuse, profanity and unreasonable loudness.

The La Crosse Police Department posted on its Facebook page saying that it has found the individual responsible and is taking unspecified action, and that the individual is not associated with any of the establishments where the sign was posted.