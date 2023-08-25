Labor Day weekend is a busy time on Wisconsin and Minnesota highways, and law enforcement officers in both states are emphasizing the dangers of impaired driving.

Wisconsin is promoting Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, and Minnesota is promoting Toward Zero Deaths. Both programs are stepping up enforcement from Aug. 18-Sept. 4 to coincide with the heavy end-of-summer driving season.

“Every year we commit all available officers to this valuable partnership because it is our duty to keep the communities safe,” Wisconsin State Patrol superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Our increased presence helps deter impaired driving and provides an opportunity for officers to talk with the public about the risk of getting behind the wheel after drinking.”

Carnahan said there were 7,048 crashes involving alcohol or drug impairment in Wisconsin in 2022. Alcohol was involved in more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities (155 of 595).

He said impaired driving is a nationwide problem. In 2021, 41% of Labor Day weekend fatalities involved drivers who were impaired, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To keep roadways safe, the State Patrol recommends:

Identify a sober designated driver. If a driver is feeling impaired, he or she is likely over the 0.08 blood-alcohol limit and should not drive.

Take the bus, call a taxi, or use a rideshare service instead of getting behind the wheel. Use the Safe Ride program to find a ride home.

If a friend is poised to drink and drive, take his or her keys and help the friend get home safely.

If someone suspects a driver is impaired, safely gather as much information as possible about the vehicle, driver and location before calling 911.

In Minnesota, Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said grant money from the state will fund overtime for police officers to focus on drunken driving enforcement. The grant money covers the entire county, and Ganrude said officers from multiple jurisdictions will participate. Five officers have already signed up, and Ganrude said more could be added by Labor Day weekend.

Ganrude said the number of drunken driving incidents has returned to pre-pandemic levels. However, he said the proportion of drivers impaired by controlled substances is growing.

"It used to be every OWI arrest was for alcohol," he said. "Now it's 50-50."

Onalaska police chief Charles Ashbeck said Wisconsin's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign focuses mainly on education and awareness. Onalaska isn't receiving any grant money, but Ashbeck said drunken driving enforcement in the city will get "extra attention" during a busy period for traffic.

"We feel it's a valuable effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road," Ashbeck said.

Ganrude also reminds people to refrain from operating watercraft while intoxicated. He said a separate state and federal grant allows Winona County officers to staff boat patrols three times a week, mostly on weekends.

He hopes people get the message that alcohol and motorized transport don't mix.

"We've been doing programs for a long time," Ganrude said. "It think it's effective. We need to work to reduce the number of traffic fatalities."