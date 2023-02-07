Oktoberfest USA announces that its 2023 Button Design Contest is open through February 28 at 4 pm.

Full design contest details can be found at: https://www.oktoberfestusa.com/about/buttons/

• Entrants must include their name and contact information (phone number and/or email address) with their design.

• Design is to be submitted as a 6-inch circle. However, designers should be mindful that the selected artwork will be used in various media and in various sizes (from two inches to six feet in diameter).

• The design must include these elements:

– Oktoberfest USA Red Logo Banner with Blue “Das Beste!”

– Dates of 2023 Oktoberfest celebration: September 28 – 30, 2023

– Text of the 2023 Festival theme: “2023, Come Fest with Me!”

– The text “La Crosse, Wisconsin”

– A maple leaf (or leaves)

– The design must be done in a minimum of 2 colors

• Media/tools are at the discretion of the designer: colored crayons, colored pencils, oil paints, computer applications, etc.

• All artistic design elements must be the original work of the submitter. Use of clipart is prohibited. It is the responsibility of the designer that all elements do not conflict with any existing copyrighted works.

• Designers may submit more than one design.

Deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28. Pease submit entries by one of the following two methods

• Email: president@oktoberfestusa.com (indicate “Button Design Entry” in the subject line)

• Postal mail: La Crosse Festivals, Inc. P.O. Box 1716 La Crosse, WI 54602-1716

The winner will be notified following the design selection, and will receive a $100 cash prize, a 4 inch “signature” button indicating them as the winner, and participation in the unveiling ceremony / press event.

For more information, Contact Hannah Skibba Amundson at 608-784-3378 or hannah@oktoberfestusa.com

IN PHOTOS and VIDEO: The 2022 Maple Leaf Parade