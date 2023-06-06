Oktoberfest’s Gemütlichkeit Foundation raised a record of nearly $44,000 during its annual Forks & Corks fundraiser Thursday, June 1. The ever-growing popular annual event also unveiled the button design for the 2023 Oktoberfest celebration.

That record raised during the Forks & Corks dinner and auction breaks the previous mark of just over $41,000 set in 2022. The money raised goes to the Gemütlichkeit Foundation, the charitable arm of Oktoberfest USA.

“Records are nice, but the real goal is helping high school graduates with scholarships,” says Chuck Roth, president of the Gemütlichkeit Foundation board of directors and 2015 Festmaster. “Providing students with a financial boost is significant. We are honored the Gemütlichkeit Foundation, through the button unveiling at Forks & Corks, makes that possible.”

Roth said one of the goals for the Gemutlichkeit Foundation is to provide grants and scholarships for youth to benefit future generations. In its eighth year, Forks & Corks has become the Foundation’s primary fundraiser and has raised thousands of dollars for scholarships distributed to students at nine area high schools, as well as Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest. The high schools include, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, La Crescent, Holmen, Onalaska, Onalaska Luther, Aquinas, Bangor and West Salem.

Patti Berra, president of Oktoberfest, says the foundation’s success is just another example of the positive impact the festival has had on the region for more than six decades.

“Oktoberfest provides multiple levels of contributions to our community including this important event that helps future generations,” says Berra. “We are proud that Oktoberfest contributes more than $26 million in economic impact to this region and this yet another example of it.”

The 2023 Oktoberfest runs Thursday, Sept. 28-Saturday, Sept. 30. Get more about this year’s fest and the Gemütlichkeit Foundation at: www.oktoberfestusa.com

For information about Gemütlichkeit Foundation go to www.festfoundation.com.

For additional information, contact Hannah Amundson at hannah@oktoberfestusa.com.