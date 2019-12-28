Oktoberfest grounds top contender for possible new downtown public market

The home of one of La Crosse’s most popular events may get a makeover if plans to build a new public market space downtown pan out.
A new report looking into the potential new development cites the Oktoberfest grounds as the best possible space in La Crosse.
The site analysis points to the popular festival grounds as a top contender for the possible space — a home for events, dining, shopping and year-round activities — among two other downtown locations, including the post office at 4th and State streets, and the recently renamed River Point District, an existing development site in the early stages of building housing and retail space on more than 35 acres of land just north of downtown.
The size of the festival grounds and the fact that it sits nearly vacant much of the year are among some of the top reasons why the Oktoberfest grounds has taken the lead. It would also impact the downtown area the least negatively, and it would address a food desert most directly, according to the analysis.
“The use for Oktoberfest and other festivals needs to be enhanced, not sacrificed,” the report, crafted by veteran public market developer Aaron Zaretsky, said. The possibility of a public market in the suggested space “substantially transforms an unattractive gateway to downtown,” it adds.
If the space were to transform into a public market it would not compromise Oktoberfest or its location, according to both the report and the city of La Crosse.
“We don’t want to interfere with Oktoberfest, that site is big enough,” said Andrea Schnick, the Economic Development Planner. “We only want to do things that would complement Oktoberfest.”
The city would need to purchase the Oktoberfest grounds and some of its surrounding land for this development to move forward, and it has been in contact with all appropriate land owners, Schnick said.
An initial study was done in early 2019 claiming La Crosse was an ideal space for a public market because of its diverse community makeup and its residents’ dedication to buying locally. It also stated that downtown La Crosse would benefit from a space that could be open and active year-round.
The post office and River Point District are alternative options, but the report emphasizes possible downsides to them, like the post office’s location in a congested spot of downtown, and River Point District’s delayed timeline in coordination with its other developments.
Other locations were considered for the possible new public market, including Valley View Mall and the La Crosse Tribune building at 401 N. 3rd St. — which is in the final stages of being sold next week — but were ultimately seen unfit based on successful public market requirements.
There is only one other existing public market in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Public Market, now considered a landmark of the Lake Michigan shoreside city. The city of Madison unveiled plans for its own public market this fall, that is slated to finish in 2021.
The public market project is still in early stages, and the city will put together a business plan and work with private landowners as its next steps to move it forward.
