Oktoberfest grounds top contender for possible new downtown public market

If the space were to transform into a public market it would not compromise Oktoberfest or its location, according to both the report and the city of La Crosse.

“We don’t want to interfere with Oktoberfest, that site is big enough,” said Andrea Schnick, the Economic Development Planner. “We only want to do things that would complement Oktoberfest.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city would need to purchase the Oktoberfest grounds and some of its surrounding land for this development to move forward, and it has been in contact with all appropriate land owners, Schnick said.

An initial study was done in early 2019 claiming La Crosse was an ideal space for a public market because of its diverse community makeup and its residents’ dedication to buying locally. It also stated that downtown La Crosse would benefit from a space that could be open and active year-round.

The post office and River Point District are alternative options, but the report emphasizes possible downsides to them, like the post office’s location in a congested spot of downtown, and River Point District’s delayed timeline in coordination with its other developments.