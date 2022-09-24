 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oktoberfest medallion found

The 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion was found Saturday morning, following the release of six clues.

2022 Mrs. Oktoberfest Sandy Cleary took two important aspects of her career and community service to come up with her theme shown on her button: “Unity in community” and “Teamwork.” The lifelong horse lover also has horses on her button.

Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer discovered the medallion at 9:30 a.m. Their reward includes Oktoberfest merchandise, a $500 cash prize and a miniature replica of the medallion compliments of Satori Arts.

The 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt is sponsored by Emerj360.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

