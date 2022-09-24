Oktoberfest medallion found

The 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion was found Saturday morning, following the release of six clues.
Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer discovered the medallion at 9:30 a.m. Their reward includes Oktoberfest merchandise, a $500 cash prize and a miniature replica of the medallion compliments of Satori Arts.
The 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt is sponsored by Emerj360.
This story will be updated as more details are released.
