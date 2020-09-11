Oktoberfest medallion hunt begins Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the cancelation of his year’s festival, the 2020 Oktoberfest USA Medallion Hunt begins Monday.

The hunt is sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union.

One clue per day will be issued starting Monday.

Clues and rules will be posted on Oktoberfest USA’s Facebook, Instagram and website about 7 a.m. each day.

Ten clues have been prepared and will be shared in order until the medallion is found or all 10 are used, whichever comes first.

Prizes for finding the medallion include: $500, and a swag basket full of Altra Federal Credit Union & Oktoberfest goods. The back side of the medallion includes a contact name and number to call once found.

Oktoberfest USA requests that all medallion hunters respect public and private property (as well as fellow hunters) while trying to locate the medallion.

In addition to not damaging foliage while searching for the medallion, organizers ask that all medallion hunters follow local and national guidance regarding COVID-19 precautions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0