Oktoberfest medallion is found at Bluffview Park

The Oktoberfest medallion has been found, fest officials announced Thursday morning.
Amy Ellingson found the 2020 Oktoberfest Medallion Thursday morning under a pavilion pole at Bluffview Park.
Amy is a retired teacher from Logan High School in the school district of La Crosse. Along with her husband, Bill, they have been searching for the medallion before every fest for the last 30 years. Their sons, Mark and Matt, have also been helping them with the clues.
Amy will collect the prize package, which includes $500 cash and a swag basket of Altra Federal Credit Union & Oktoberfest goods.
The hunt is sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union.
