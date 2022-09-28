Oktoberfest names 2022 Festmaster and Frau, Douglas and Kimberly Kratt

He thought it was just another meeting to discuss another fundraiser.

Douglas Kratt and his wife, Kimberly, were in their La Crosse home meeting with two past Oktoberfest Festmasters working on auction items for an upcoming Gemütlichkeit Foundation fundraiser. One of the items was a complete set of past festival and Festmaster buttons. But, one of the buttons was different.

“They handed us a button with a sketch of Kim and me in Fest attire,” recalls Kratt. “And they asked us what we thought about adding that button to the collection.”

That’s when the Kratts discovered their next Oktoberfest would be more than a little different. They would be serving as the 2022 Oktoberfest Festmaster and Frau. They were introduced during the Festmaster’s Ball Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the La Crosse Center.

It will be new territory for the longtime veterinarians who own Central Animal Hospital in Onalaska. They have some familiarity with the fest — Douglas served on the board of directors and as president in the past, and he recently co-chaired the Forks and Corks fundraising event for the Gemütlichkeit Foundation. But, they know there will be lots of new adventures.

“We’re excited to represent Oktoberfest spreading Gemütlichkeit throughout the Coulee Region,” says Douglas. “We’re looking forward to getting out and meeting members of the community while letting the community know that Oktoberfest is so much more than just the three-day festival.”

While owning their own animal hospital, the Kratts have been very active in the veterinary profession. Douglas has led nearly every veterinary organization he is a part of, including the Coulee Region Veterinary Medical Association, the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association. He recently finished serving as president of the national organization.

Both continue to give back to the profession by helping and guiding those entering veterinary science.

“We enjoy mentoring veterinary and technician students and recent graduates to help them transition into our great profession,” says Douglas.

Their work extends into hands-on philanthropy. The Kratts have donated veterinary services to many organizations over their three decades in the profession. Their most current high-profile VIPs — very important pets — are state and local police K-9 officers.

Douglas started a medical wellness program for all the K-9s in the Wisconsin State Patrol over a decade ago. He and the Central Animal Hospital team stepped up when he learned that the dogs were not receiving the same standardized high level of preventative, medical and surgical care. The hospital staff also provide care for the Onalaska, Holmen, Tomah and Campbell Police Departments, as well as the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.The Kratts say it’s an honor to work with the officers and canines who keep the region safe. They say they are blessed to be able to give back and provide what the K-9s need.

“Giving back to those that keep us safe is a small thing we can do to make our community better,” notes Doug.

The new Festmaster and Frau were born and raised in La Crosse, both the youngest of large families.

Douglas grew upon the South Side and was involved in the YMCA while attending Blessed Sacrament Elementary and Aquinas High schools. He held several jobs: piloting houseboats, teaching SCUBA and swim lessons, selling sound equipment and giving brewery tours. He also worked at Walt Disney World and volunteered for the La Crosse Area Underwater Rescue and Recovery Unit before heading off to veterinary school.

Kimberly grew up on the North Side. She was involved at the Boys and Girls Club and attended St. James and Logan High School.

After high school, both attended UW-La Crosse before heading to UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine. They have two children, Madison and Zachary, who currently attend college.

The Festmaster heads the Oktoberfest Royal Family and is chosen annually by the Board of Trustees, the past Festmasters. They must be a resident for at least a decade within 20-mile radius of La Crosse, be actively involved and well-known in the La Crosse community, and have time to devote to Oktoberfest activities. Make nominations at www.oktoberfestusa.com

The Douglas Kratt file

Lives in: La Crosse

Family: Married to Kimberly; two children, Madison and Zachary.

Career: Owns and practices veterinary medicine at Central Animal Hospital, Onalaska, with his wife.

In the community: The Kratts have donated veterinary services to many organizations over their three decades in the profession. Their most current high-profile VIPs — very important pets — are state and local police K-9 officers.