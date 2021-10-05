Oktoberfest names winning entries in Torchlight and Maple Leaf Parades

Torchlight Parade winning entries:
Critter Award. La Crosse Dive Unit
Best Illuminated Marching Unit. West Salem Middle School.
Best Illuminated Float. Immanuel Lutheran Church
Best Illuminated Overall. Trempealeau Catfish Days
Head Judge: Larry Vangen, North La Crosse
Maple Leaf parade winning entries:
Mrs Oktoberfest Award. Education Category. VARC, Viroqua, La Crosse
Burgermeister Award. Service Category. Apple Annies, La Crescent
Presidents' Award. Commercial Category. The Pearl ice cream shop
Festmasters' Award. Visiting Royalty/Festivals. Miss Hudson, Hudson, Wi
Best German Music Award. Tri State Accordian Club
Parade Committee Award. Overall Oktoberfest Theme. Cranberry Fest, Warrens
Oktoberfest Boards' Choice. Shamrock Club s Irish Fest
Head Judge: Ken Riley, Southside La Crosse; Mary Rohrer, Chair, Judging and Awards, Parades.
