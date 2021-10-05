 Skip to main content
Oktoberfest names winning entries in Torchlight and Maple Leaf Parades

Torchlight Parade winning entries:

Critter Award. La Crosse Dive Unit

Best Illuminated Marching Unit. West Salem Middle School.

Best Illuminated Float. Immanuel Lutheran Church

Best Illuminated Overall. Trempealeau Catfish Days

Head Judge: Larry Vangen, North La Crosse

Maple Leaf parade winning entries: 

Mrs Oktoberfest Award. Education Category. VARC, Viroqua, La Crosse

Burgermeister Award. Service Category. Apple Annies, La Crescent

Presidents' Award. Commercial Category. The Pearl ice cream shop

Festmasters' Award. Visiting Royalty/Festivals. Miss Hudson, Hudson, Wi

Best German Music Award. Tri State Accordian Club

Parade Committee Award. Overall Oktoberfest Theme. Cranberry Fest, Warrens

Oktoberfest Boards' Choice. Shamrock Club s Irish Fest

Head Judge: Ken Riley, Southside La Crosse; Mary Rohrer, Chair, Judging and Awards, Parades.

