Oktoberfest is sponsoring its 49th annual photography contest.
Students young than 18 and adults 18 and older can enter both color and black-and-white prints in separate divisions.
In addition, an open category for all ages will feature digital images, Oktoberfest and smart device.
Entry deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 21.
Select photos will be on display Sept 28-30 at the La Crosse Public Library.
A copy of the rules is at www.oktoberfestusa.com/photo-contest.
