Oktoberfest seeks button designs for 61st celebration

La Crosse Festivals, Inc. is conducting a button design contest for its 61st annual Oktoberfest celebration which will take place September 29 to October 1, 2022.

Every year Oktoberfest turns to the talent in the community to get the design which will be the official button of Oktoberfest. Designers may submit more than one design.

Deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on Monday, February 28. Entries may be submitted by email to president@oktoberfestusa.com (indicate “Button Design Entry” in the subject line) or may be mailed to La Crosse Festivals, Inc. P.O. Box 1716 La Crosse, WI 54602-1716.

For complete button design contest and rules go to www.oktoberfestusa.com.

For more information, president@oktoberfestusa.co

1991 Oktoberfest Festmaster, Karl Friedline, sings the German national anthem at the 60th Oktoberfest in La Crosse on Friday, Oct. 1.

Fest-goers dance before the tapping of the Golden Keg on Friday, Oct. 1, the official start of the 60th Oktoberfest celebration in La Crosse.
