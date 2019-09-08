Danielle Lass, a seventh-grader at Onalaska Middle School, has been named the 2019 Oktoberfest Special Fester.
Oktoberfest USA made the announcement Sunday at All Star Lanes in La Crosse.
Danielle, 12, is the daughter of Rob and Stephanie Lass and the youngest of four children. She enjoys concerts and listening to music, especially K-pop.
When she was 3 months old, Danielle was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterized by various medical issues and cognitive delays.
Now in its 13th year, the Special Fester designation recognizes those with special needs as a vital part of the La Crosse community. Nominees are submitted by members of the community and chosen by a committee.
As a member of the Oktoberfest Royal Family, the Special Fester acts as an ambassador for Oktoberfest USA and the city of La Crosse.
In addition to the Special Fester Ball, Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway will give free admission to rides as part of the Special Fester Carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in Copeland Park.
For more information, contact Courtney Daniels at 608-784-3373 or courtney@oktoberfestusa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.