Oktoberfest USA to begin medallion hunt

Oktoberfest USA announces that its 2022 Medallion Hunt, brought to you by Emerj360, will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

One clue will be posted on the Oktoberfest USA web site each day at around 6 a.m. that day and will continue until the medallion is found. The clues will also be available on the Facebook & Instagram accounts - @oktoberfestlax

The Oktoberfest Medallion:

• is always located within the La Crosse city limits

• is never buried in the ground

• is always on publicly accessible property

• is accessible 24 hours, BUT posted hours should be observed

• fits in the palm of a hand

• may be camouflaged

Please be respectful of public and private property and your fellow medallion hunters. Medallion hunters are encouraged to work in teams, as some hiding spots will have limited accessibility.

Prizes awaiting the person finding the medallion this year are Oktoberfest merchandise, a cash prize and a miniature replica of the medallion, compliments of Satori Arts.

To claim the prize package, the medallion finder must present the medallion at the Oktoberfest office. The back side of the medallion includes a contact name and number to report that it has been found.