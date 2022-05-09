Oktoberfest USA to hold seventh Forks and Corks

Oktoberfest USA, welcomes the return of Forks and Corks from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at The Cargill Room at Waterfront La Crosse.

For six years, Forks and Corks provided a night of food, friends and fun with The Gemütlichkeit Foundation, which provides scholarships to local high school students. This year, Forks and Corks will help fund $10,000 in scholarships, including nine $1,000 scholarships awarded to high school students at Aquinas, Bangor, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, La Crescent, Onalaska, Onalaska Luther and West Salem as well as $1,000 to the Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Scholarship Program.

The seventh Forks and Corks will be an evening of food and wine pairings, plus live and silent auctions, music and the unveiling of the 2022 Oktoberfest Button Design.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at https://festfoundation.ticketspice.com/forkscorks22

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information email ticketing@festfoundation.com.

