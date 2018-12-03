This undated snapshot from the early 1900s shows the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot at La Crescent, Minn.
Located near the east end of North First Street, this frame structure was built in 1888, according to “Dreams, Disasters and Demise: The Milwaukee Road in Minnesota” by John Luecke (1988). This one-time landmark was destroyed by fire 80 years ago on Dec. 7, 1938, with the village records from 1926 to 1938 also going up in smoke.
This depot was replaced by a smaller, one-story depot which, following its closure, was moved to the ridge above La Crescent to house public events.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
