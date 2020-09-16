 Skip to main content
Old Main plans celebration Saturday
Old Main plans celebration Saturday

GALESVILLE -- The Old Main Historical & Community Arts Center will hold its Main Event Fall Celebration from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

However, with the COVID-19 Pandemic, it will look different than usual. The event will be a drive-thru format and include a 50/50 raffle, autographed Packer football raffle, wine sales from Elmaro Vineyard and a pulled pork dinner.

Alex Wegner, president of Old Main, says, “Our board has carefully developed a plan for how we can safely hold this great event. We could not continue to operate Old

Main without the continued support from our community and the aid of our dedicated volunteers.”

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Main temporarily suspended all events for the safety of volunteers and attendees. Their volunteers are hard at work planning events for 2021, continuing their preservation work, and planning future improvements to the building.

More information on Main Event and Old Main can be found on its Facebook page and website, www.oldmain.org.

