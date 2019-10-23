Old Main in Galesville will host "An Evening of Haunting Tales," as performed by local dramatic readers, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 at Old Main, 20869 College Ave., Galesville.
Complete with sound and lighting effects, event organizers say these stories from Edgar Allan Poe, Neil Gaiman and others will make you jump, make you groan and may leave you feeling haunted.
Refreshments will be served at intermission, and admission is $10 and $5 for college students and free for those of high school age or younger. For more information, call 608-582-4412.
