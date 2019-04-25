From 1979 to 1996, the G. Heileman Brewing Company gave out commemorative steins to employees, gifts that have secured a prized place in Bob Kulig’s curio cabinet.
And while the stately mugs grew larger and more elaborate over the years, it is the first in the series that holds the most value, given only to the higher ups. But with some scouring, former G. Heileman worker Kulig managed to obtain the full set, which are among the some 100 treasures in his breweriana collection. Kulig, 64, of Onalaska will be one of the featured collectors and sellers at the annual Old Style Chapter Beer and Brewery Collectibles Show, running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Onalaska OmniCenter. About 100 tables of collectibles will be on display or for sale at the show, now in its third decade. Kulig, a 10-year participant in the show, worked at G. Heileman from the late 1970s through 1999 and developed an interest in local beer memorabilia.
Among his collectibles of choice are cans, bottles, playing cards and his most prized possessions, an assortment of lighted signs dating as far back as the 1960s.
“There are lots of good memories,” Kulig said of working at G. Heileman, which relaunched as the City Brewery after he left. “Old Style was such a flagship brand. ... It has a lot of history being here in La Crosse.”
An Old Style God’s Country light-up sign, featuring a flowing river, is perhaps Kulig’s favorite piece, one of 15 signs adorning the walls in a room in his furnished basement. A recently acquired Special Export sign is another favorite, while his Old Style Lager sign in Green Bay Packers colors was a “rare and hard to come by” find. Another Old Style sign is unique for its 3-D stein on the upper half, the amber liquid glowing from the bulb behind it. Newer, oval City Brewery signs round out the collection.
Of Kulig’s steins, only 2,000 of the 1979 edition were made, he says, versus about 7,000 of the later years. Starting out in more of a cylinder, they evolved to become more conical in shape. Some feature landmarks or are adorned with slogans, such as “We don’t aim to make the most beer, only the best.”
While some die-hard collectors let their beer memorabilia take over their homes, Kulig has discriminating taste, focusing on local brand items he finds at estate and yard sales or online, with wife Rose keeping an eye out as well.
He’ll be selling cans, steins and bottles at the show, perhaps picking up a few pieces for himself.
“It’s like show-and-tell,” Kulig said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
