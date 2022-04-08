Oldenburg’s Youth Apprenticeship bill vetoed by Evers

Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, called Go. Tony Evers' decision to veto Assembly Bill 932, which invested in Wisconsin’s Youth Apprenticeship Program, a "missed opportunity."

Assembly Bill 932, authored by Oldenburg, would have allocated at least $20 million of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Department of Workforce Development.

Within the department, this money would have been used to promote the availability of the Youth Apprenticeship Program, with a focus on school districts that do not currently participate in the program. A portion of the allocated funds would also have increased funding for apprenticeship completion awards, and bridged a connection between the Youth Apprenticeship Program and Registered Apprenticeships.

“Vetoing this bill is a missed opportunity to expand access and availability to Wisconsin’s Youth Apprenticeship Program” stated Oldenburg. “I am disappointed that Assembly Bill 932 was vetoed by Gov. Evers.”

Oldenburg has advocated for the Youth Apprenticeship Program since being elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2018, and will continue to do the same in the future. Wisconsin’s Apprenticeship Programs provide education, and prepare skilled workers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0