You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Olivet Lutheran in La Crosse to host GriefShare groups
0 comments

Olivet Lutheran in La Crosse to host GriefShare groups

{{featured_button_text}}

A grief support group will be held every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 through May 7 at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St.

For those who have lost a spouse, child, family member or friend, the group aims to help navigate the grieving process.

Videos and discussion, as well as a workbook, will be included in the cost of $10. For more information, call 608-783-1484.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News