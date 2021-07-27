Olympic History: UW grad was first African American medalist

With the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games underway, we’re remembering a UW-Madison alumnus who made history 117 years ago.

George Coleman Poage was the first African American to win an Olympic medal after winning two in track at the 1904 Olympic games.

Poage’s family moved to La Crosse in 1884, when he was 4 years old. When his father died a few years later, the Poages moved into the home of Mary and Lucian Easton, his mother’s employers. The Eastons encouraged Poage’s education, and he fully embraced access to books in their home’s library.

Poage soon demonstrated superior academic and athletic skills. He was the best athlete at La Crosse High School, and he graduated second in his class, becoming the first African American to earn a diploma there.

While working on a history degree at the University of Wisconsin, he ran short sprints and hurdles for the varsity track team. His enrollment in graduate-level courses allowed him to continue to compete, and in 1904, he placed first in the 440-yard dash and the 220-yard hurdles, making him the first African American champion in Big Ten Conference track history.