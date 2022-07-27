O'Malley finishes Habitat 500 for 25th year, raising over half million total

Steve O’Malley pedaled across the finishing line in the Habitat 500 Bike ride for the 25th year earlier this month, during which time he’s raised a total of over $502,000 and counting.

The outgoing La Crosse County Administrator, who is retiring this fall after a career in public service of over 37 years, says his fellow riders and volunteers on the Habitat 500 have become like a family to him. The ride raises money for Habitat for Humanity, which builds homes for families who otherwise may struggle to get a foot on the property ladder.

O’Malley rode this year’s event in Fergus Falls, Minn., alongside a group of other local riders, including Kent Johnson of La Crosse, Larry Kirch of Winona and O’Malley’s younger sister Deidre Schmidt. A former marathon runner, O’Malley likes to push boundaries, whether that means his own endurance limits, or his fundraising goals for the annual 500-mile ride.

Habitat’s work also resonates personally with O’Malley. “Habitat’s mission fits with my life experience, coming from a low-income family that never owned our own home,” he said. “So, if my riding/fundraising can change that experience for another family, this is a great success.”

He’s grateful for the many individuals and community organizations who have donated to his Habitat 500 rides over the years. O'Malley and other long-time riders/volunteers are trying to continue the ride in 2023 and beyond. “We hope to encourage younger riders to take on the tradition for 25 more years as we older riders fade away," he said.

Money raised by O’Malley and other local riders has helped build homes in La Crosse that provide stability to families.

“We know that if you have the stability of good housing, you do better in school, you stay healthier; it starts you on that path…we want every family and every child to have that opportunity,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. In fact, 90% of Habitat homeowners surveyed by Wilder Research said they felt better about their children’s future after purchasing a Habitat home.

Overall, this year’s Habitat 500 has raised $196,000, and donations are still being accepted. To support O’Malley’s ride, which benefits the La Crosse area Habitat for humanity, go to: https://p2p.onecause.com/habitat500/steve-omalley.