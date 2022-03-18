Omicron caused spike in pediatric COVID hospitalizations, CDC study finds

The omicron variant led to a sharp increase in pediatric COVID hospitalizations, a new CDC study found.

The study tracked coronavirus related hospitalizations in babies and youth age 0 to 4 from March 2020 through February 2022, and showed rates of inpatient cases among that group increased approximately five times when omicron was the dominant strain, compared to the peak of the delta variant.

Omicron, which has dominated since December 2021, led to hospitalization rates of 14.5 per 100,000 in the 0-4 group during the week ending Jan. 8. Of those hospitalized, 63% had no underlying medical conditions. Infants under 6 months made up 44% of COVID hospitalizations.

Cases requiring ICU care were 3.5 times higher during omicron's peak than delta's. However, a greater number of youth were co-infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) when delta was the most prevalent variant.

With those under 5 not yet eligible for vaccination, the CDC stresses the importance of inoculation of those living with or caring for infants and toddlers to prevent spread to the unprotected. Booster doses are recommended for those 12 and older.

School age children -- those 5 to 11 -- are currently the least vaccinated group in Wisconsin, with only 23.8% having had two doses. Those 65 and older have the highest vaccination rate in the state at 82.4%.

Emergency use authorization for a pediatric vaccine has been delayed due to low efficacy rates of a two shot course in Pfizer trials. The vaccine maker is currently evaluating a three dose regimen, with data anticipated to be presented for review by the FDA next month.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.