Omicron found in Minnesota, no global deaths related to variant yet confirmed

The nation confirmed its second case of the omicron coronavirus variant Thursday, with the infection found in a Minnesota resident.

The CDC in a release stated the individual developed mild coronavirus symptoms on Nov. 22 and was tested two days later. The person had traveled to New York City two days prior to experiencing symptoms and has since recovered.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa Nov. 24, where the majority of infections are occuring, but the strain likely originated elsewhere. Because genome sequencing of viral samples can take weeks for results, and not all cases are sequenced, the variant has been circulating longer than originally thought.

Stateside, the first case of omicron was verified Wednesday in California.

The variant is now confirmed in 24 countries, though delta remains the dominant strain globally, nationally and locally, accounting for around 99% of infections in the U.S. due to its quick to spread nature.

Dr. Matthew Binnicker, vice chair of Practice, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic, says early data from South Africa indicates omicron is also highly transmissible, but it is unknown whether as much or more so than delta. Should omicron cases begin to overtake delta cases, it would indicate the former is indeed more virulent.

Of concern is the number of mutations in omicron, Binnicker says. Each time an infection occurs, the virus needs to replicate its genome, and when errors occur consequences can include increased transmissibility, evasion of immune response, or risk of severe symptoms.

Labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, omicron has around 50 mutations, including about 30 in the spike protein, which vaccines are designed to neutralize. The large number of mutations could possibly make the variant more resistant to the existing COVID vaccines, with a potential reduction in protection from severe disease, hospitalization, or immunity built from previous infection.

No deaths from omicron have yet been confirmed, and vaccination is still the best way to prevent infection and spread of any COVID variant, Binnicker says.

"I think the emergence of this new variant just continues to reinforce the importance" of vaccination, including booster doses, Binnicker says. "If we can build up our wall of defense as high as possible...the chance of virus taking off like wildfire is significantly decreased."

Masking, sanitation, handwashing and staying home when feeling ill continue to be advised.

For the time being, Binnicker says to view omicron with caution: "We don't know enough about this virus yet to panic."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

