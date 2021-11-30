Omicron variant not yet stateside, experts stress boosters in anticipation of U.S. infections

While the lambda and mu variants before it didn't manifest into rampant infection, there is early concern the omicron strain of COVID-19 could be highly transmissible.

First discovered early November in Botswana, omicron is now the dominant variant in South Africa and has been detected in around 20 other countries, including Italy, Canada and the UK. No cases have yet been identified stateside.

In the U.S., the delta variant continues to be responsible for rapid COVID spread and increasing infection rates nationwide, including in Wisconsin and La Crosse County. Whether omicron could overtake delta as the most contagious strain is currently unknown.

"The question is, is this virus ― this variant ― more transmissible? The early data ― this is really early ― suggest that it may be two to six times more transmissible than delta," says infectious disease expert Dr. Gregory Poland of Mayo Clinic Rochester, head of the hospital's vaccine research group. "Well, does that necessarily mean that it's more virulent? Does it have more ability to cause disease? We don't know."

Omicron has distinct differences from delta, with a mutational profile dissimilar to those of other variants of interest or concern. Omicron has an unusually high number of mutations, including up to 32 in the spike protein. The World Health Organization on Nov. 26 declared it a variant of concern on a global level, and on Tuesday Dr. Anthony Fauci stated the molecular configuration of omicron "suggests strongly that there’s increased transmission compared with the original pandemic virus."

"But it is difficult to infer what the relationship between this transmissibility is and delta," Fauci noted. "Although you can suggest it might be more, we do not know until we see the dynamics of how this evolves."

While some countries have already banned or restricted travel due to omicron, given international flights and the strain's presence in neighboring Canada it is likely only a matter of time before infections are detected in the U.S. The CDC has ramped up COVID sequencing, dissecting some 80,000 samples per week, in effort to quickly identify omicron infections.

Not enough data is present to determine if omicron causes more severe symptoms of COVID, or its degree of vaccine resistance. Fauci notes though "mutations suggest immune evasion," the existing COVID vaccines raise antibody levels and help prevent intense illness. A third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or second dose of Johnson and Johnson, are advised for all persons 18 and older to increase protection.

"There's every reason to believe as we talk about boosters, when you get a level high enough that you are going to get at least some degree of cross protection, particularly against severe disease," Fauci said.

To help prevent COVID infection and transmission, Poland iterates the importance of vaccination. All individuals 5 and older are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine first and second doses, and adults qualify for Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson initial or booster shots. Poland also recommends wearing a face covering when indoors and around non household members and postponing international travel until more is known about the state of omicron.

In general, Poland says it is not time to panic, but to be vigilant.

"My personal feeling is, treat this like a fire alarm," Poland says. "We see some smoke but we don't yet know how big the fire is going to be. It's a reminder, it's a warning."

