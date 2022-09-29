 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omni Center to host 24th Annual Fall Gift and Craft Show

The Onalaska Omni Center will host the 24th Annual Fall Gift and Craft Show on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is home to over 100 vendors selling home décor, art, jewelry, pottery, seasonal, woodcrafts and more.

Admission is free, but non-perishable food, household and personal products, as well as monetary donations, will be accepted to support the Onalaska Food Basket. Local high-speed fiber internet company TDS has committed to matching the first $250 in monetary donations.

Event organizer and Omni Center manager Justin Swartling says: “Every year we seem to collect more and more for the Onalaska Food Basket. It goes a long way in directly helping those in the community who may have a need for the services the Food Basket provides. Our goal is to collect enough donations to keep the Food Basket stocked through the end of the year.”

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

