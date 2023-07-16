The Onalaska Omni Center will host Market in the Park, an outdoor vendor market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29. Market in the Park will be held in the center's parking lot and will provide customers with shopping from various vendors. Shoppers can expect many different vendors selling accessories, décor, crafts, gifts and more. Nonperishable food and monetary donations will be accepted at the event to help support the Onalaska Food Pantry.c