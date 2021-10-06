On Galesville farm, teff finds a home

GALESVILLE — An Ethiopian small grain called teff is finding a home in the United States as a livestock forage crop. Galesville farmers Valerie Pierzina and her husband, Brian, have been raising the crop in the Coulee Region. The couple raises about five acres of teff on their Manes & Grains Farm.

A University of Wisconsin-River Falls animal science and equine management graduate, Pierzina raises Morgan horses. A couple of her horses are identified as “easy keepers” and need forage with low calorie levels.

To provide her horses with forage suited to their needs, Pierzina researched teff and decided to try raising it for hay. She learned the plant is palatable and digestible with low sugar/starch content and a moderate protein level.

Teff is fine stemmed, leafy and “soft,” making it a beneficial horse hay for horses with metabolic issues such as insulin resistance, polysaccharide storage myopathy. PSSM is a chronic muscular condition in horses usually known as “tying up.” Teff could also help horses diagnosed with pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction, often referred to as equine Cushings disease.

“Teff is thin leafed, but produces a lush carpet,” said Pierzina. “It’s drought and heat tolerant and loves sand.”

Because the forage can grow in drier conditions, Pierzinas raise the crop on a field located beyond the reach of their center-pivot irrigation equipment. They also raise 200 acres of traditional varieties of hay containing grass and alfalfa grass mix. They also offer hay baled in various sizes, including small square, large square and large round.

Humans are thought to have domesticated teff sometime between 4000 BCE and 1000 BCE, raising the plant harvesting the grain for human consumption.

While teff tends to be fairly adaptable at growing in various environments, it isn’t able to withstand the freezing temperatures of the colder areas of the country. So, teff is considered a summer grass in the Upper Midwest. It’s varies from hay crops such as timothy and brome, which are considered cool season grasses and don’t need to be planted annually. It can, however, be raised as a perennial in southern states because of that region’s milder winters.

Since it can’t be raised year round in Wisconsin, the Pierzinas buy seed each year. Generally, planting is done in June, and they can usually get two cuttings per growing season. Despite its thin, grass-like leaves, Pierzina says the plant can take a while to dry and often needs more time and work before it can be baled.

“It’s an annual, so we have to plant it every spring,” said Pierzina. “There’s also that we have to go ted the hay a couple times so it will dry.”

Under ideal growing temperatures and moisture, teff germinates quickly and is ready for early harvest in 45 to 55 days after seeding. Also, its roots aid in aerating the soil and can be used as a cover crop. In addition to growing it as hay, teff can be used for grazing as well.

With the extra cost of buying seed and then additional attention when baling, Pierzina admits their teff hay bales are a bit more expensive than the more common varieties of hay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0