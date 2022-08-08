Onalaska Animal Hospital celebrates its recent opening with launch party

Onalaska Animal Hospital celebrated its opening earlier this year with a launch party Saturday, which brought invited individuals together to see the new facility firsthand.

The hospital, which opened May 31, is the first to open in the past 30 years in La Crosse County, according to the hospital's press release.

Nicole Azene, doctor of veterinarian medicine, along with her husband, Dr. Ezana Azene, who works at Gundersen, own the new full-service hospital.

Nicole is currently the only veterinarian working at the facility, but a press release from the hospital shared that Azene also works with two referring specialists.

The release shared: "A Fear Free Certified Professional, Azene treats pets' emotional and physical well-being simultaneously, and the new 5,000-square-foot facility reflects that approach. Designed to her specifications to maximize comfort and healing for pets and their owners, the hospital features distinct waiting rooms, exam rooms and hospital wards to separate dogs and cats, along with background music and scents/pheromones intended to calm pets. Additionally, the HVAC system is zoned to mitigate sounds such as barking, keep odors in the source room or move them toward the rear until cleaning occurs."

"The animal hospital also features a comfort room, a private, tranquil, living-room-like space where pet owners can spend quality time with their pet while dealing with heart-wrenching situations. The comfort room will also be used for those painful goodbyes with lowered lighting and sensory elements — sight, sound, smell, touch — that foster a sense of calm and peace."

Nicole and her team provide everything from vaccinations to surgeries, along with in-house lab and pharmacy services.

The party Saturday, which was well attended by guests of all ages, included a food truck, treats, face painting, balloons and more.

For more information about Onalaska Animal Hospital, visit www.onalaskaanimalhospital.com.