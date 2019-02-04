Onalaska High School won its first state dance team championship in 27 years at Saturday’s annual Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches State Dance Championships at the La Crosse Center.
Under the leadership of first-year coach Brittany Geary, a 2006 OHS graduate, Onalaska’s squad won the championship trophy in Division 2 for its jazz routine. Onalaska also took fourth in Division 3 poms.
“They gave the performance of their lives. They wanted that first place very badly,” Geary said. “Their final performance was incredible and won them the state championship.”
Three seniors on the OHS dance team also earned inclusion on the all-state team: Lauren Carlisle, Lizzie Davis and Olivia Foehner.
Aquinas High School’s dance squad also went home with a championship trophy Saturday, winning top honors in Division 5 poms.
There's one more chance to see Onalaska's championship dance routine. The squad will perform it during halftime at Tuesday's girls basketball game at OHS.
