OHS Dance Team

Onalaska High School’s dance team took first in Division 2 jazz and fourth in Division 3 poms Saturday in the State Dance Championships held at the La Crosse Center. Team members include, from left: front, Lauren Carlisle, Ally Ecklund, Lizzie Davis, Olivia Foehner, Sonja Kleven; middle row , Kate Copps, Marissa Hagen, Bria Nolop, Elizabeth Peterson; and back row, choreographer Emily Mihalovic, Siri Hallowitch, Lexi Johnson, Tori Schmidt, Mandy Johnson, Paige Eide, Amy Gobel and coach Brittany Geary.

Onalaska High School won its first state dance team championship in 27 years at Saturday’s annual Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches State Dance Championships at the La Crosse Center.

Under the leadership of first-year coach Brittany Geary, a 2006 OHS graduate, Onalaska’s squad won the championship trophy in Division 2 for its jazz routine. Onalaska also took fourth in Division 3 poms.

“They gave the performance of their lives. They wanted that first place very badly,” Geary said. “Their final performance was incredible and won them the state championship.”

Three seniors on the OHS dance team also earned inclusion on the all-state team: Lauren Carlisle, Lizzie Davis and Olivia Foehner.

Aquinas High School’s dance squad also went home with a championship trophy Saturday, winning top honors in Division 5 poms.

There's one more chance to see Onalaska's championship dance routine. The squad will perform it during halftime at Tuesday's girls basketball game at OHS.

