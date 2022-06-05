Onalaska Area Business Association presents scholarships, awards

The Onalaska Area Business Association recently held its annual banquet at the Cedar Creek Country Club.

Leah Jacobs of Citizens State Bank again was named board president for 2022-2023. Other officers are vice president Douglas Billings of Gerrard-Hoeschler, treasurer Mark Cassellius of Active Chiropractic and secretary Jolene Schindler of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, all keeping their positions for another year.

The board welcomes SJ Jensen of Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions to her new position as OABA’s membership director.

Back in 2021 OABA enlisted the help of Tina Severson and her team at Severson & Associates to help assist with communications and marketing for the organization. Dan Stevens from Stonebridge Credit was awarded with the 2022 President’s Award, which is presented to a dedicated individual of good character who has contributed positively to the good of the Onalaska community through leadership and outstanding accomplishments.

Dr. Mark Cassellius received the 25 Year Service award for his over two decades of service to the organization.

Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded as well, one to Natalie Mumm of Onalaska High School and the other to Ellie Kline of Holmen High School.

Kelly Kreig-Sigman, the former director of the La Crosse Public Library, was the speaker. Learn more about OABA, the annual scholarship awards or how to join by visiting https://oaba.info/.

