Onalaska Art Keepers to unveil Great River Landing Plaque

The Onalaska Art Keepers and community members will meet for a dedication to unveil the new plaque at Great River Landing at 5 p.m. Monday. The plaque compliments the nearby sculpture "Nature’s Backyard" and features the song associated with the sculpture.

The plaque is ceramic with a back-lit stained-glass frame created from local Onalaksan artists. The plaque comes with a special music box that plays a recording of the “Nature’s Backyard” song.

Joyce Diveley, OAK artistic director, remarked: “The song lyrics written by Judy Kilpatrick is sung by Shealan Bahr to the tune of ‘Country Road’ by John Denver. The Denver estate doesn’t usually allow use of the melody, but in this case granted permission because they felt that John loved both nature and the arts, and thought he’d approve.”

Dan Stevens, OAK president, touched on the organizations accomplishments for the year stating, “we finished our Pop-Up summer art and fall Pumpkin & a Pint projects. Adding a beautiful permanent piece wraps up a successful year.”

Stevens added, “We’re exploring some new projects in 2023 such as murals and rocking-horse sunfish.”

OAK is a new nonprofit community organization dedicated to promoting the arts and culture in Onalaska.