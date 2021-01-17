Onalaska baby celebrates one year anniversary of lifesaving liver transplant

On Aug. 7, 2019, Jenny and Tyler Hougom were overjoyed to welcome their first son, tiny but perfect at five and a half pounds. But their delight soon turned to distress as little Lucas was whisked away to the neonatal intensive care unit within a day of delivery.
Lucas, who arrived three weeks ahead of schedule, was covered in clusters of petechiae upon birth, the tiny spots caused by bleeding beneath the skin. Following blood work, the fragile infant was diagnosed with congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV), which can cause neurologic abnormalities.
The Hougoms, who reside in Onalaska and are also parents to 3-year-old Valarie, waited an agonizing nine days before they could bring their son home from Gundersen Health System, and over the coming months life was a blur of medical appointments and hospital stays, including frequent travels to UW Health in Madison.
With the CMV causing irreparable damage to Lucas’ liver, by December the family learned a transplant would be needed, and the infant was admitted to UW’s American Family Children’s Hospital as an inpatient.
In mid-December, the family was added to the deceased liver donor registry, but a match was unlikely to come in time, as a donor would need to be under 120 pounds for Lucas’ tiny body to accommodate the organ.
The Hougoms put out a desperate plea on social media for small framed individuals with type B or O blood to be a living donor. The response was overwhelming, with more than 100 people reaching out, but none turned out to be viable candidates. But then an old friend some 1,000 miles away stepped up to the plate, ultimately saving Lucas’s life with her selfless donation.
On Friday, Jan. 14, little Lucas, now crawling furiously and quick to grin, celebrated one year since a liver transplant brought him back from the brink of death.
“If we didn’t have a live liver donor program and a very generous and motivated donor willing to give so much of herself, Lucas certainly would not be here today,” says Dr. Tony D’Alessandro, one of the UW Health surgeons who performed the liver transplant on Lucas. “And to see Lucas growing and developing today the way any one year old would is truly remarkable.”
That generous donor was Christina Wettstein, who attended high school in Onalaska with Jenny and Tyler. They friends had lost touch over the years, with Wettstein moving to North Carolina. But Wettstein saw their post, and, with no hesitation, reached out.
“Christina sent me a message, and I called her from the hospital and she basically told me, ‘I’m a match, I’m going to come and save your son,’” Jenny recalls.
Though her husband was deployed and she had two children at home, Wettstein didn’t need to think it over, saying, “I’m a quick decision-maker. There’s no thinking when it’s someone’s life on the line.”
The Hougoms were in shock, they say, “with no words to describe how grateful” they were. Wettstein made the arrangements herself, her family helping with childcare during her absence. Wettstein arrived in Madison in January to have her health checks and preoperative testing performed. On Jan. 12, 2020, the day before the surgery was scheduled, Wettstein met Lucas, hooked up to tubes and yellow skinned from jaundice, for the first time.
“This woman is the most selfless person we have ever met and we will never be able to repay her,” Jenny wrote in a Jan. 12 Facebook post. “She is giving our son, and us a second chance. She has gone through so many obstacles and jumped through so many hoops to make this happen and hasn’t asked for a thing in return. We can never repay her and we are just so thankful from the bottom of our hearts that the world has people like her.”
On the morning of surgery day, the Hougoms woke up “excited and ready,” Jenny says, but when Tyler went to pick up his son, Lucas began vomiting blood and was rushed to the ICU as the medical team worked to stabilize him. Bleeding internally and in liver failure, it felt like a “sick joke,” Jenny says, that just as the transplant surgery was set to begin it all went devastatingly wrong.
Emergency surgery was performed, with a shunt put in. In a Facebook post, Jenny wrote, “We were told because of his size and condition this was very risky and they were going to do their best, but we weren’t given much hope.”
However, it proved a success, and after CT scans and tests, on the Jan. 14 they learned doctors were ready to move forward with the transplant surgery. Lucas is believed to be the first pediatric patient to be transplanted while still having active CMV, the hospital says.
“I’ve been in practice for 30 years and I have never seen anything like this,” says Dr. Katryn Furuya, medical director for the UW Health pediatric liver program. “I don’t know too many transplant surgeons who would have attempted what they did on such a small child, but the lengths to which our surgeons went to save Lucas’ life are nothing short of heroic.”
Wettstein played the biggest role of all, with Tyler noting, “If we did not have a living donor there and ready to go, our son would not be here. We owe the world to Christina and her family.”
After eight days recovering in the hospital, Wettstein returned home to North Carolina, and baby Lucas showed swift improvement. A normal level of bilirubin — produced when the liver breaks down aged red blood cells — is between is between 0.3 and 1.2 milligrams per deciliter. At birth Lucas registered at 15, a number which skyrocketed to the high 40s prior to his transplant, Jenny says. Within a few days post surgery, his level was down to 1.3.
Lucas returned home from the hospital March 17, and in June Wettstein saw him in person for the first time in nearly six months. It wasn’t until then that she was able to feel the surgery was a success, seeing Lucas thriving after many arduous months.
Since the transplant, Lucas has had scar tissue removal procedures, experienced some fluid leakage and has required immunosuppressants, which he will need to take for life. However, his medications have dropped from 15 a day to three, and Lucas has become active, “crawling all over the house and pulling himself up on the furniture,” Jenny says.
The Hougoms and Wettstein remain in frequent touch, with Jenny quipping, “Whether she likes it or not she’s part of the family now.” The designation is perfectly fine with Wettstein, who says, “It’s a privilege. I’m happy to be an honorary family member.”
The first year post transplant is expected to be the hardest, but Lucas is up for the challenge.
“Lucas has taught us all what it means to be strong, and he continues to be such a tough cookie through it all,” Jenny says. “But while this story is ultimately about our son, it’s also a story about the strength and determination of his donor and the transplant team at UW Health. We have so much appreciation for them. Lucas is alive because of their gifts, and we will be forever grateful.”
To learn more about living organ donation, visit https://www.organdonor.gov/about/process/living-donation.html. Living donors can donate one kidney, a lung or a portion of the liver, pancreas or intestine.
