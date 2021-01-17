Onalaska baby celebrates one year anniversary of lifesaving liver transplant

“This woman is the most selfless person we have ever met and we will never be able to repay her,” Jenny wrote in a Jan. 12 Facebook post. “She is giving our son, and us a second chance. She has gone through so many obstacles and jumped through so many hoops to make this happen and hasn’t asked for a thing in return. We can never repay her and we are just so thankful from the bottom of our hearts that the world has people like her.”

On the morning of surgery day, the Hougoms woke up “excited and ready,” Jenny says, but when Tyler went to pick up his son, Lucas began vomiting blood and was rushed to the ICU as the medical team worked to stabilize him. Bleeding internally and in liver failure, it felt like a “sick joke,” Jenny says, that just as the transplant surgery was set to begin it all went devastatingly wrong.

Emergency surgery was performed, with a shunt put in. In a Facebook post, Jenny wrote, “We were told because of his size and condition this was very risky and they were going to do their best, but we weren’t given much hope.”

However, it proved a success, and after CT scans and tests, on the Jan. 14 they learned doctors were ready to move forward with the transplant surgery. Lucas is believed to be the first pediatric patient to be transplanted while still having active CMV, the hospital says.