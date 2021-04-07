Onalaska Band Boosters to host online auction during Big Band event

The Onalaska Band Booster organization will host their Big Band Ball event, including five hours of jazz, an included meal and an online auction fundraiser. The fundraiser will run through 8 p.m. April 10, with information available at www.biddingowl.com/OnalaskaBandBoosters .

The Onalaska Band Booster Organization is dedicated to supporting the Onalaska High School Hilltopper Band. The band consists of approximately 150 students performing in both Marching Band and Concert Ensembles as well as in Pep Band, Jazz Ensembles and Show Band. In addition to these regular activities, band members often also perform at community functions such as the Freedom Honor Flight’s Welcome Home and Reunion events, Rotary Lights, and Steppin’ Out in Pink.