Onalaska board approves referendum questions for November 8 ballot

The Onalaska Board of Education has approved two referendum questions that will appear on the general election ballot Tuesday, November 8.

The first item on the ballot is a renewal of a five-year, non-recurring operational referendum question.

Voters will be asked to allow the district to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit annually from $4.6 million to $5.4 million starting in 2023-2024. This is necessary to address rising expenses related to inflation and inadequate funding support from the state over the past decade.

The second item is known as a capital referendum. If approved, the district would be able to issue up to $75 million in general obligation bonds to cover the costs of several key facility projects. These include a renovation of the middle school and several of the highest priority projects identified as design needs for the high school.

“Thanks to the engagement of our community, we are able to move forward with two solutions that will allow us to address our district’s most urgent facility and financial needs in a comprehensive way,” said Ann Garrity, board president, after the board's approval at its Monday meeting. “At the same time, we are sensitive to the needs of our community and have worked to keep the impact on taxpayers as low as possible. We look forward to continuing these important conversations in the weeks and months ahead.”

Based on current assumptions, an approved operational referendum will not increase the tax levy from the 2021-22 rate. The capital referendum would have an estimated tax impact of $174 per year on every $100,000 of fair market value.

The board decided to move forward with these two referendum questions after engaging in a comprehensive process to evaluate the district’s facility and budget needs and develop potential solutions.

This included the work of the Community Facilities Task Force, which reviewed the district’s facility needs and created a set of recommendations. The board also reviewed budget forecasts and anticipated challenges.

The community also provided input and feedback through a recent survey, through which about 89% said they believe the district’s most urgent facility needs should be addressed now and 87 percent said the district’s most urgent financial needs should be addressed now.