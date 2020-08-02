You are the owner of this article.
Onalaska Boosters to host fundraiser auction online
The Onalaska Band Boosters will host its rescheduled Big Band Ball silent auction online beginning Aug. 5 through Aug. 9. 

Prizes will include Disney Park passes, driver ed gift cards, a photography session, music lessons and restaurant gift cards. The fundraiser provides support for the 160-student program, including past purchases of uniforms, travel trailers, instruments, meals and travel costs to competitions.

The auction will be held online at biddingowl.com/OnalaskaBandBoosters, with website registration required. Winners will pick up items at scheduled times 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. If these times do not work for a winner, contact the coordinator to set up an appointment. 

https://www.biddingowl.com/OnalaskaBandBoosters 

