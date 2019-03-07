For five years Joanne lived with a visual scar of the violence her ex-boyfriend inflicted on her.
The 38-year-old La Crosse woman bore not a cut or bruise but a tattoo, given to her by the man who abused her, the man sentenced to three years in prison for felony strangulation, the man who harmed her not just physically, but mentally and emotionally.
Joanne, whose last name is being withheld for safety reasons, feared she would have to live with the constant reminder of her abuse, at best finding a tattoo artist to alter it in some way.
But Brilliant Bodywork owner Stephanie Andresen-Stevens did more than mask the distressing ink: she made it — and some of the pain attached — disappear.
On Feb. 1, Andresen-Stevens, 37, on Nodine, who has owned the award-winning Onalaska massage therapy, skin care and spa business for a decade, launched Restorative Ink, a discounted or free tattoo removal service for human trafficking or domestic violence victims or former gang members with affiliation markings.
Andresen-Stevens was introduced to the concept six years ago during a trip to Denver for a laser company event. There, she met organizers and members of the Jails to Jobs program, lending her hand at removing the tattoos that could harm their chances at employment.
“It was kind of giving them that second chance ... taking away these external scars from a past life,” Andresen-Stevens said. “Talking to them, you realize they aren’t these hardened criminals but sweet people. One man was talking about his 2-year-old daughter’s dance recital.”
Bringing a similar service to the Coulee Region required a great deal of research, and while the local need might not seem evident, trafficking and domestic violence not only exist in the state but are rampant.
In 2015, Wisconsin tied for third in the nation in the total number of underage trafficking victims recovered as part of a nationwide human trafficking operation, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Statewide in 2017, 59 commercial sex act offenses (up from 34 in 2016) and 65 offenses of involuntary servitude were reported. According to Fierce Freedom, a nonprofit based in Altoona, Wis., all 72 counties in Wisconsin have reported cases of human labor or sex trafficking.
The numbers are likely to grow: an estimated 46 million people are victims of modern-day slavery, the fastest growing organized crime and second largest criminal enterprise in the world, generating $150 billion annually.
About 4.5 million individuals are exploited sexually, as many as 300,000 of them children in the U.S. Branding is increasingly being seen on victims, according to a CNN report, in the form of barcodes, the pimp’s name or even a dollar amount, the “price” of the victim. Domestic violence victims may bear the name of their abuser or another symbol of ownership.
“So much of what trafficking victims experience has a huge impact on the rest of their lives — often they emerge from this lifestyle with complex psychological and physical effects as a result of the trauma they’ve experienced,” says Cat Jacoby of Fierce Freedom. “They are told that their body doesn’t belong to them anymore, they are branded with a tattoo to remind them of their status as the property of their trafficker and to anyone who will purchase them.”
Andresen-Stevens, who invested $250,000 in the PicoWay laser tattoo removal machine and spent an additional $10,000 on training and certifications, reached out to organizations — including New Horizons, the La Crosse Task Force to End Modern Slavery, First Free Church and local social workers and parole officers — for referrals of those who may need Restorative Ink’s services. She has thus far provided tattoo removal treatments to 12 people between the age of 25 to 55, the majority of them women. Andresen-Stevens says she has gotten letters from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, with inmates bearing gang affiliation tattoos on their faces, hands or arms hoping to take advantage of Restorative Ink upon release.
“It comes down to my husband (Adam Stevens) and me being very blessed, and I strongly believe everyone deserves a second chance,” Andresen-Stevens said. “Can you imagine going into a job interview with these markings? For someone who maybe made poor choices in life and is on the road to rehabilitation — we want to help employers and the community see them as valuable community members. I look at it from an empathetic standpoint — I want them to have a clean start at life.“
Removal of a business card-sized tattoo can take up to eight treatments, about three minutes each, and would normally run about $90 per square inch. Andresen-Stevens has seen tattoos made from myriad substances, from soot to graphite, which can affect the length of the process, and charges on a sliding scale, with some eligible for free removal.
Joanne was immediately on board when offered the service. “It is an easy decision for me because I am very much an energy-conscious person and being that my ex was/is an abusive violent man, his work carries his energy and I don’t want to be tied to that anymore,” she said.
“Having the tattoo removed is an empowering feeling. A lot of emotions and memories that I’ve blocked out are coming back to the surface and although it is difficult at times, it is all part of healing and releasing that part of my life. ... To have the opportunity to be completely rid of the tattoo that has me tied to that terrible man is freeing. I am so very appreciative.“
Andresen-Stevens, who offers the service confidentially and discreetly to protect safety, says the removal process — application of the laser causes the ink to freeze and turn white — is as moving to her as it is cathartic to them.
“My husband and I are tattoo lovers but ours were done at free will — we were able to design it and tell our story. Imagine being a victim and having a marking on you that’s permanent. I would be devastated,” Andresen-Stevens says. “People will look down and instantly break down in tears because the healing has started and (the tattoo) was disappearing right before their eyes. They’re quite grateful. ... It can be a little bit overwhelming to step into their soul and their shoes and feel what it’s like to have it removed once and for all.“
For a woman who has made a habit of giving back — Andresen-Stevens does charitable work with Oktoberfest and Shriners Hospital and runs a hat drive for Catholic Charities Warming Center — Restorative Ink was a natural step. The impact, Jacoby believes, will be profound.
“What Stephanie is doing is a beautiful way to set them free of their past in a very tangible, physical way,” Jacoby said. “They no longer have to wear the marks of that life, and they can move forward in their journey towards true healing.”
For more information, visit the Restorative Ink Facebook page. Those interested in the service are asked to contact Adam Stevens at 608-783-8380, either directly or through their social worker or parole officer.
In 2015, Wisconsin tied for third in the nation in the total number of underage trafficking victims recovered as part of a nationwide human trafficking operation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.