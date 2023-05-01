ONALASKA -- Bethany Pralle regularly reviewed emergency procedures with her 5-year-old daughter, Syrianna. Police and emergency responders in Onalaska believe those tutorials saved Bethany's life.

Syrianna was honored Monday at Shepard's Flock Preschool with a Youth Life Saving Award. She received a certificate that praised "how brave she was in the face of an extreme situation." Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck presented the certificate in front of her preschool classmates.

"We're proud of you for what you did," Ashbeck said. "You are a role model for your classmates."

The medical emergency occurred Oct. 26, 2022, when Bethany suffered a stroke. Fortunately, she had prepared her daughter for an emergency. She battles Loeys-Dietz Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the body's connective tissue. She reviewed emergency situations often with Syrianna, with the most recent refresher coming just two days before the stroke.

"I told her if something happened to me, you call 911 to get an ambulance and help mommy," Bethany said.

When Bethany started feeling numb and experiencing blurred vision, she knew something was wrong and dialed 911. However, she lost consciousness while on the phone, which is where Syrianna took over. She picked up the phone and followed the dispatcher's instructions to roll Bethany on her back and make sure the front door was unlocked.

Onalaska Police Department investigator Chad Marcon told the preschoolers that Syrianna displayed calm during a difficult situation.

"She was really brave in talking to the dispatcher," Marcon said.

Syrianna gave a succinct account of her actions.

"I talked to the ambulance," she said.

Bethany woke up over a half-hour later surrounded by medical personnel.

"I woke up confused," she said. "I had no idea what had happened."

Bethany is grateful to share a home with a conscientious and poised daughter.

"I owe my life to Syrianna and Jesus," Bethany said. "Without Syrianna and Jesus, I wouldn't be here."