The Onalaska Church of Christ Choir will be joined by singers from several area churches to present "The Wonder of Christmas" by John W. Peterson at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at 1415 Well St., Onalaska.

The King James version of the Christmas story will be put to music in a semi-plainsong style, and will be directed by Ruth Ann Granum, with accompaniment by Jean Grant on piano and Alex Pehling on violin.

All are welcome to attend. With questions, call 608-526-2218.

