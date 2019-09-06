John and Sandy Halvorsen will speak at the 10 a.m. Sunday service at Connect Church, 3340 South Kinney Coulee Road, Onalaska. They will talk about their nine-month walk from Los Angeles to New York City. On this walk, the two carried their "Appeal to Heaven" flag and prayed for America.
In addition, a Patriot Day service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with a video message from former Ohio Congressman Bob McEwan on "America's Exceptionalism."
