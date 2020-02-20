You are the owner of this article.
Onalaska church to host 'Leap Year Hoedown'
Onalaska church to host 'Leap Year Hoedown'

Connect Church's "Leap Year Hoedown" celebration will be held Feb. 29 and March 1 at the church, 3340 S Kinney Coulee Road, Onalaska.

The events will feature pastor-turned-cowboy Ed Shirley and Gospel evangelist David Hinton speaking after a meal at 5:30 Feb. 29 and March 1.

Tickets, which must be purchased by Feb. 24, cost $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. A $21 family package is available for parents with two or more children younger than 14.

Offerings will be received for the guest ministers at each service.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 608-498-9700.

