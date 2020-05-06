Onalaska clerk retiring, running for city council

"I understand how all the pieces fit together to work for the best of everyone. It has been such a pleasure to work for the citizens for the past 19 years that I just can't imagine leaving them," she said.

No other candidates have filed candidacy papers for the position at this time, Jack Pogreba, who was runner-up for the position in April, said he intends to run.

But Pogreba said he hasn't made a decision yet.

"Those things are far from my mind right now," he said on Thursday. He has served on Onalaska Common Council before, made a run for Onalaska mayor and was elected to the La Crosse County Board in April.

The deadline for candidates to turn in paperwork for this election is June 1 by 5 p.m. Burmaster said her deputy clerk will be handling that paperwork.

Burmaster said if elected she hopes she can bridge communications between city staff, council members and the citizens.

"Giving everyone a better understanding about how everyone can work together," she said.

Voters will see this election on the Nov. 3 ballot alongside the presidential and statewide races. If necessary, its primary will be held with the existing primary in August.

