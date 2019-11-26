Onalaska clubs to host annual Thanksgiving meal

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary, Onalaska Rotary Club and the Holmen Area Rotary Club will be hosting the ninth Annual Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wisconsin National Guard Armory, 910 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member

× Register for more free articles. Stay logged in to skip the surveys. Log in Register {{featured_button_text}} Register for more free articles. Stay logged in to skip the surveys. Log in Register

A non-denominational blessing will precede a traditional meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy, desserts and coffee. The meal is open to the public, and the program served more than 1,200 meals last year.

Deliveries will be available to residents in the city of Onalaska, Brice Prairie and the village of Holmen at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. by calling 608-518-9388.

This event is made possible through donations from businesses and citizens in our region. Donations may be sent to OEF-Community Thanksgiving, 415 Main St., Onalaska, WI 54650 or be made online by going to www.octd.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.