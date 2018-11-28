ONALASKA — A proposal for a $16.4 million residential development won backing from the Onalaska Plan Commission after a public hearing Tuesday, but it was no slam dunk, with concerns raised about the impact on traffic and the city’s Black River park area.
Commission members voted 5-1 to recommend Onalaska Common Council approval for a general development plan for Great River Residences, which would bring 98 residential units to a three-block stretch of city-owned property on Court Street overlooking the Black River, just south of Great River Landing.
Commission member Craig Breitsprecher voted against the project, arguing there were too many unanswered questions, including what the city’s vision is for the park property below Great River Landing and whether having high-density residential development in the city’s historic downtown core is a policy decision that has been addressed.
“This is taking it directly to high-density residential. … I’m not sure that the decision has been made that that’s what’s supposed to be down there,” Breitsprecher said in urging more discussion at the commission level. “Passing this along without even having an inkling to what some of these answers are is not doing our due diligence. It’s passing the buck.”
Mayor Joe Chilsen, who chairs the commission, cut off discussion after Breitsprecher’s comments, calling the question on the motion for approval. “I think that we move this forward and let the full council talk it out,” Chilsen said. “I think it deserves that because I’m not ready to give up on this project.”
The council is expected to discuss the development at its Dec. 11 meeting.
The project, proposed by Marvin Wanders of Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, would include four buildings, the largest of which would be a four-story building with 60 one- and two-bedroom apartments with one level of underground parking for 41 cars and additional surface parking. There also would be two townhome type buildings with attached garages, one with 21 units and one with 12 units, both having a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom designs.
The fourth building would be a two-story mixed-use building on the north part of the site, with five studio apartments above 3,000-square-feet of commercial space.
Several people during the public hearing raised concerns about the traffic that will be added to Second Avenue, a heavily used commuter corridor. Not only would there be an estimated 3 percent increase in vehicular traffic as a result of the development, there also would be a lot more people on foot crossing Second Avenue to get to restaurants and other businesses, which could add to traffic backups during peak travel times.
“I think it’s going to be a mess down there,” Daniel Carroll said. “You’re kind of cramming a lot into a small space, and I just wonder about the traffic.”
Jarrod Holter, the city’s public works director, said incorporating the expected increase of 500 trips per day from the Great River Residences will be tricky but “doable.”
The master plan for the Great River Landing envisions the city’s property along the Black River as an area where visitors can commune with nature, whether its birdwatching, hiking or kayaking. Park Board member Andrea Benco questioned what the experience would be like for people when they look up from the river and see a four-story apartment building looming and hear the noise of passing trains bounced off the walls of those imposing edifices.
The city’s Comprehensive Plan, she noted, calls for residential development to retain and respect natural features, not dominate them.
“It would certainly dominate the view from below,” Benco said of the development. “It seems like a step back to me.”
A high-density residential project like this could be expected to draw a big crowd of neighboring homeowners speaking in opposition if proposed in any other area of the city, but there are few homes surrounding the proposed Great River Residences. The people who own two of those neighboring homes spoke at the hearing, but weren’t strongly opposed to the project.
Mainly, they wanted to make sure traffic and parking issues were given proper consideration, although John Kalas suggested that the city might want to consider keeping the property and enhancing the recreational attraction of Great River Landing.
Council member Jim Binash, who sits on the plan commission, pointed to Three Sixty’s track record on urban core development projects, noting that while there might be some details to be worked out that it was a project he can support. “If you spend over $16 million on a project, you’re going to make sure that it’s done right,” Binash said.
Wanders told the commission that the project will be a good fit for the neighborhood. The idea behind the project is to meet an increasing demand for apartment living in a pedestrian friendly urban core, spurring further commercial development in an area of the city that historically had been the center of business.
The city has long wanted to revitalize and enhance that Second Avenue corridor, and the Great River Landing is a big piece of that. With the addition of the David Reay’s restaurant and Dash-Park across from Great River Landing, the area is becoming a hub that will draw people who want an urban living experience close to nature and recreational amenities.
“It’s an absolutely beautiful area,” Wanders said, noting that the noise of traffic and passing trains shouldn’t be an issue for residents. “People who want to live where the vitality is are willing to put up with some noise.”
In addition to approving the Great River Residences downtown planned unit development general development plan, the commission also approved setting a public hearing on an application by Three Sixty for a pay-as-you-go tax-increment financing district. In this kind of TIF district, Three Sixty pays all the costs but would be reimbursed for eligible costs.
Normally with TIF districts, municipalities pay certain expenses up front to encourage development and then get paid back from the “increment,” which is the increase in the value of the property that comes with building. With the pay-as-you-go model, all the tax money on the increased value of the property going to all jurisdictions (city, school and county) would be used to reimburse the developer.
Wanders said the financial boost offered by the TIF district is essential to the viability of the project. Developing the property will require a lot of site preparation because soil borings indicate a lot of improperly compacted fill underlies the site. All that fill will need to be removed and new properly compacted soil put in place, a process that Wanders estimates will cost about $1.7 million.
In other business
The commission also recommended approval for a residential subdivision of 18 single-family lots north of Hwy. 16 on the east side of town. The project proposed by Jacob Burch of Logistics Development Group, also is a planned unit development, like Great River Residences. That approach is used when a project might require departures from normal requirements, such as lot size, density, setback, road width and other factors.
The proposed Crestwood Estates development, which would feature homes valued at more than $500,000 each on lots of nearly an acre, would be served by an extension of Crestwood Lane (currently a cul-de-sac).
The majority of the discussion on the proposal focused on whether the city should encourage or require installation of sprinkler systems for fire suppression. The subdivision features some steep terrain that could make it difficult or impossible to get fire trucks in place to respond to a blaze.
Fire Chief William Hayes urged the commission to require sprinkler systems, an additional investment of $3,000 to $5,000 that translates to 80 percent fewer deaths in house fires.
Some commission members had reservations about requiring sprinkler systems in single-family homes, something the city has not done before, arguing it should be left up to homeowners. “I’m very skeptical about protecting people to the nth degree,” commission member Knute Temte said.
Holter suggested that the city might need to address the possibility of requiring sprinkler systems in homes on a broader scale rather than one development at a time.
The commission unanimously backed the subdivision with no requirement for sprinkler system installation.
The commission also was unanimous in supporting a conditional-use permit for construction of a 22,000-square-foot Kenworth truck sales and service operation at 4101 North Kinney Coulee Road, on the north side of I-90 near the county landfill.
The commission also recommended waiving the design standards that would have required decorative masonry on the side of the building facing the street, allowing the CSM Truck to have a building made of insulated metal panels.
The building will be a new home for the existing Kenworth dealer on Berlin Drive in La Crosse’s business park.
They're going to pull a Hilton .... build on top the noise source, then complain about said noise source. (Cass bridge grate noise, remember)
Better have tenants sign off on train noise, as a 20' sound barrier is not an option.
it is all about collecting tax money. Nothing else counts.
